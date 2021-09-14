Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.