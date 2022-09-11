This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
