Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
