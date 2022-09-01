Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
