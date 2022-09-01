Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.