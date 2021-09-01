For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
