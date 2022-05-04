Second tornado warning issued in Okmulgee County

Update 9:42 p.m.: Just as the first tornadic storm cell passed by Okmulgee County, a second tornado-warned cell is entering.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located four miles west of Weleetka in Okfuskee County moving northeast at 20 mph. The tornado warning will remain in effect until 10:30 p.m.

Update 9:34 p.m.: All tornado warnings in Okmulgee and Muskogee counties were allowed to expire.

That storm cell is leaving Okmulgee County and is becoming less tornadic as it enters Muskogee County.

It is still severe thunderstorm warned in Muskogee and Wagoner counties, however, due to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

An active tornado warning is still in effect in Okfuskee County until 9:45 p.m.

Update 9:20 p.m.: The tornado warning for Okmulgee and Muskogee counties are set to expire at 9:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located four miles northwest of Schulter moving northeast at 20 mph.

Muskogee County deputies said on Facebook a Smith Ferry Road bridge in between 45th Street and 55th Street in at risk of collapsing. Smith Ferry Road is closed between those cross streets.

Update 8:45 p.m.: The tornado warning has been extended into central Okmulgee County, north=central McIntosh County and western Muskogee County.

Update 8:40 p.m.: A damaging tornado has been confirmed on the ground in and east of Earlsboro in eastern Pottawatomie County just south of Interstate 40.

A storm that has already produced multiple tornados in central and eastern Oklahoma is now headed into northeastern Oklahoma, the National Weather Service reported.

Southwestern Okmulgee County is now under a tornado warning as the storm that blew through Seminole earlier Wednesday night moves northeast. Damage is being reported throughout the Seminole area, including downtown.

at 6:25 p.m, the first tornado was confirmed five miles west of Maud.

The storm then blew through Seminole about 7 p.m., before turning towards Cromwell.

At 8 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located in Cromwell, heading northeast, forecasters said. That storm then blew across Interstate 40 west of Okemah and went north of Okemah before entering Okmulgee County.

The storm does not have any confirmed tornadoes at this time, but a strong low-level rotation capable of producing a tornado was moving northeast in southwestern Okmulgee County at 20 mph.

Areas in the path of the storm include Okmulgee, Okemah, Okfuskee, Henryetta, Dewar, Schulter, Grayson, Bearden, Hoffman, Castle, Clearview, Okmulgee State Park and Pharoah.

A second tornado-warned storm with a radar-confirmed tornado located near Brooksville is also entering Seminole County, according to the National Weather Service.

Both tornado warnings in Okmulgee and Seminole counties are set to expire at 8:45 p.m.

