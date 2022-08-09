Scattered showers possible today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

There is a chance for scattered showers across the state today. Highs will also be a touch cooler with increased cloud coverage and brief rain showers. We will start the day in the upper 70s and warm into the low-to-mid 90s.
Overnight a few scattered showers may linger as we drop into the 70s again.
For Wednesday we will see highs in the mid-90s with a chance for rain in the morning, then gradually clearing skies by the afternoon.
Our highs will remain in the 90s
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today