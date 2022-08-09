 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scattered showers possible today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

There is a chance for scattered showers across the state today. Highs will also be a touch cooler with increased cloud coverage and brief rain showers. We will start the day in the upper 70s and warm into the low-to-mid 90s. 

Overnight a few scattered showers may linger as we drop into the 70s again. 

For Wednesday we will see highs in the mid-90s with a chance for rain in the morning, then gradually clearing skies by the afternoon.

Our highs will remain in the 90s 

