Today will be cool, cloudy, with a chance for showers. After a rainy morning, showers will be scattered and continue through the day, with cloudy skies otherwise. Winds will be light and temperatures will be rather steady - in the 50s.

As we head into Thursday there is a chance for a few embedded thunderstorms, though no severe weather is expected, mainly in the morning. Showers are most likely for the first half of the day, and should wrap up by the afternoon. Temperatures will once again stay in the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected by Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

For the weekend there is a chance for a few showers on Friday, with partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s and 50s on Sunday.