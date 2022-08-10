 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered morning showers, clearing by the afternoon: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

  • 0

There is a chance for a few morning showers today. Otherwise clouds will linger in the area to start, with gradually clearing skies as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will warm into the 90s. 

Overnight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Dry and hot conditions will persist for the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert