Scattered morning showers, clearing by the afternoon: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

There is a chance for a few morning showers today. Otherwise clouds will linger in the area to start, with gradually clearing skies as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will warm into the 90s.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Dry and hot conditions will persist for the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
