Saturday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

This weekend looks to be absolutely gorgeous. We will see temperatures in the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, the temperatures are just a touch warmer. We will get into the mid-70s by the afternoon with sunshine and a light southeast wind. For the start of the work week the temperatures will warm into the 80s before our next cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
