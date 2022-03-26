 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Saturday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

  • Updated
  • 0

This weekend looks to be absolutely gorgeous. We will see temperatures in the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, the temperatures are just a touch warmer. We will get into the mid-70s by the afternoon with sunshine and a light southeast wind. For the start of the work week the temperatures will warm into the 80s before our next cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert