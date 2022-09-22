Record highs set on the last day of summer

Wednesday was the last official day of summer, and Mother Nature decided we needed to go out with a bang.

The highs Wednesday topped off just below that 100-degree mark at 99 degrees. That broke the previous record high for Sept. 21 of 98 degrees back in 1980.

Temperatures were nice and warm Wednesday ahead of a frontal system that was moving through the area, bringing cooler weather for the first day of fall.

The highs Thursday will only warm into the low- to mid-80s with a north wind and dropping dew points. So it will feel much drier and cooler than the start of the week. Unfortunately, rain chances remain absent from the forecast until the weekend. And even at that, chances are slight.

With the lack of moisture, the majority of Tulsa County remains under “severe drought” conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor index.