Record highs expected for the last day of summer: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today is the last official day of summer, and record high heat is in the forecast for parts of Oklahoma.

Afternoon highs will soar in the low 100s which will have surpassed the previously set record high of 98 degrees back in 1980.

Thankfully, a front moves through early on Thursday morning and provides some relief. We will see highs in the low 80s on Thursday with lower dew points and winds from the north at 5-15 mph. It will feel more like fall!

It is somewhat short-lived, though. We will see 90s return for Friday and Saturday. But another front arrives Sunday and brings temps back down in the 80s.