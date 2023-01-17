Rare January tropical outlook issued by National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center on Monday issued a rare tropical weather outlook for a system in the Atlantic Ocean. It is a strong non-tropical, low-pressure system, located 300 miles north of Bermuda, but is not expected to gain intensity, and therefore not expected to grow to a tropical cyclone.

With this development, though, came two questions: what is a non-tropical low and how does this differ from a tropical system, and also, just how rare are tropical storms in January?

Let’s start with how they differ. When it comes to tropical cyclones, they are typically a warm-cored features that form over warm ocean waters. With warm air sinking in the middle of the storm and rising along the edge, warm temperatures expand from the surface of the storm all the way up through the higher levels of the storm and are considered “warm core” tropical cyclones. These storms also tend to have stronger winds in the center along what is known as the eyewall.

However, when you throw in colder temperatures, a non-tropical storm is formed. These storms have colder temperatures in the center of the storm, and like typical mid-latitude storms that you would see in Oklahoma, the temperature cools within the storm as you rise in the atmosphere. The main difference is that non-tropical cyclones are symmetric in shape, and mid-latitude cyclones take on a shape more similar to a comma with a cold or warm front attached.

Also, with a non-tropical storm, the winds are not the strongest near the center of the storm. However, just because they don’t posses the typical eyewall features or have warm air throughout, they can still be just as impactful and powerful.

In this case, the storm was responsible for snow in New England on Sunday and Monday — with totals near 4.5 inches in Massachusetts and 3.5 inches in Boston.

Now just how rare is it to have a tropical storm develop in January? On record, only six storms have ever formed in the Atlantic with the most recent, Hurricane Alex, in 2016.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30; however, hurricanes or tropical systems can occur at any time.

As of Tuesday morning, no additional tropical weather outlooks were expected to be issued on the short-lived system.