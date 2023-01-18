Rainy start, clearing afternoon skies: watch Wednesday Jan 18 weather forecast

Today will be a rainy start. Showers will continue across the area until mid morning. Then gradually clearing skies are expected for the second half of the day. Highs will climb into the 60s.

However, as we move into the evening, the lows will drop to freezing, and then cooler weather is in place for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

A chance for rain will return for the weekend.