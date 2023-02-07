A front moved through overnight that brought colder weather and rain with it. For today the temperatures will stay steady in the mid 40s with rain showers and a strong north wind at 25 mph.
Overnight a few showers will linger and lows will stay in the low 40s.
For Wednesday, the highs stay in the 40s again, but the rain slowly tapers and the wind dies down.
By Thursday the sunshine returns and the highs return back to the 50s.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today