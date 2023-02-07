A front moved through overnight that brought colder weather and rain with it. For today the temperatures will stay steady in the mid 40s with rain showers and a strong north wind at 25 mph.

Overnight a few showers will linger and lows will stay in the low 40s.

For Wednesday, the highs stay in the 40s again, but the rain slowly tapers and the wind dies down.

By Thursday the sunshine returns and the highs return back to the 50s.