Rain clear, clouds stick around: watch Saturday Dec 10 weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Overnight showers and storms have moved east, and now we are left with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. The highs today will barely make it to 50 degrees with a light north wind. 

Tomorrow mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will stick around. Highs will once again be in the 50s. 

For Monday night and Tuesday we will see a chance for showers and a low risk for potentially seeing stronger to severe storms. The greatest threat for severe weather remains to the east. Areas of Arkansas and Louisiana still hold the highest threat for severe storms by Tuesday.  

If we do see any severe storms on Tuesday, it will be in the morning and hail and gusty winds will be the main threat. 

Past that, it cools down considerably. Highs will remain in the 40s with lows in the 20s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

