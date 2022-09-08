Quiet weather continues, changes for the weekend: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

Another day of dry, but warm, conditions is expected. The morning is comfortable as we start off in the 60s, but we quickly warm right back up to near 90 degrees for the high.

Conditions remain fairly consistent for the next several days. We won't see any major changes until the weekend as a frontal boundary moves in Saturday into Sunday. This will bring a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday but mainly cooler weather. Highs will be in the low 80s and the overnight lows on Sunday night will even dip into the 50s!