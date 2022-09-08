 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Quiet weather continues, changes for the weekend: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Another day of dry, but warm, conditions is expected. The morning is comfortable as we start off in the 60s, but we quickly warm right back up to near 90 degrees for the high. 

Conditions remain fairly consistent for the next several days. We won't see any major changes until the weekend as a frontal boundary moves in Saturday into Sunday. This will bring a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday but mainly cooler weather. Highs will be in the low 80s and the overnight lows on Sunday night will even dip into the 50s!

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert