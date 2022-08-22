Quiet, warm week ahead: watch Monday's weather forecast

Today the skies will gradually clear from north to south with just a slight chance of a few lingering showers left over. Most of the rainfall over the weekend remained south of Tulsa, but we were able to enjoy cooler temperatures and cloud coverage on Sunday.
For today, highs will climb back into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies.
Overnight the lows will drop into the 60s with clear skies.
For the remainder of the week, highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
