A quiet stretch of weather is upon us, with temperatures in the 60s again today, but slowly warming back up into the 70s by the weekend.
Easter Sunday looks very nice with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Next week will look to stay dry at least through Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today