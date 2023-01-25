 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Precipitation moves out, clouds stick around: watch Wednesday Jan 25 weather forecast

The rain and snow will move out of the area today and leave us with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures.

Highs will only warm into the low 40s with a north wind.

As we head into Thursday 40s will linger for the highs. On Friday we will warm into the 50s, and even expecting upper 50s on Saturday. 

Another cold front arrives on Saturday into Sunday and the temperatures will take a nose dive. 

Highs will only reach into the 30s on Sunday and for the start of next week. There is a slight chance we could see a few snow flurries on Monday and Tuesday next week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

