Potential record high temperatures today: watch Monday's weather forecast

Today will be a hot one. The morning temperatures are only in the mid-to-upper 70s and by the afternoon we are forecast to reach 100 degrees. If we hit this triple digit mark, it will have tied the previously set record for this day back in the 1950s.

Overnight the lows will continue to be warm as we only drop into the 70s for the next few nights.

Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 100 degrees.

The next cool front will arrive by Thursday and Friday this week bringing us some relief from the summer-like heat wave.