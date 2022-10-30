 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Partly sunny highs in the 60s: watch Sunday Oct 30 weather forecast

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected today, but the chance for light showers moves east as the upper-level system moves out. In the wake of the system the highs will be in the 60s and winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph. 

Overnight the skies will gradually clear and lows will drop into the 40s. 

Highs going into the start of the week will warm back into the 70s. For Halloween it will be nice with clear skies and temperatures will be in the upper 60s for those trick or treaters. 

Next chance for rain returns at the end of the week. 

