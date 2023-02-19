Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the 60s.
We are looking for temperatures to warm into the 70s for the start of the week until another front moves in by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring a chance for showers and possibly a few storms on those two days.
Then the temperatures will drop back into the 50s for the highs as we head into Thursday and Friday.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today