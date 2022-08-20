 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Partly cloudy, highs in the 90s: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today we will see building clouds across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 90s, so it will be a little toasty, but this is ahead of a change in the forecast again as a frontal boundary moves across the state bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures for Sunday. 

For today though, mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 90s. Chance for scattered showers and storms picks up as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Tonight we will only drop into the 70s with a few lin

For Sunday, cloudy, with a few morning showers. The showers will dissipate, but the clouds will stick around. Highs on Sunday will only reach into the low 80s. 

On Monday the low 90s return with a few scattered showers possible on Monday, but dry the remainder of the week. 

