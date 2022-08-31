Partly cloudy and toasty: Watch Wednesday's weather forecast

This morning will start off with temperatures in the low 70s and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. By lunch we will warm into the 80s with highs topping off in the mid-90s later in the day.

The chance for rain is very low today and tonight.

Lows overnight will drop into the 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures soaring back into the 90s.

For the holiday weekend there may be a few stray showers, otherwise partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s is expected.