Partly cloudy and slightly warmer: Watch Friday, Dec. 9 weather forecast

Today we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than what we have seen across the state over the past few days. Highs will top off in the 60s.

As we head into the weekend, the chance for rain will return on Saturday morning. Skies will clear though through the day and into Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s.

For the start of the week, the chance for rain and possibly some stronger thunderstorms moves in for Monday and Tuesday. This is ahead of a big cool down for the middle of the week.