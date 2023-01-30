Overnight freezing drizzle causes morning travel issues: Watch Monday, Jan. 30 weather forecast

Overnight drizzle occurred across Tulsa. This is difficult, because it doesn't show up on the radar and it wasn't showing up on computer models. But it caused a glaze of ice to form over bridges, overpasses, and on sidewalks.

This makes for hazardous travel and also a fall risk if walking outside.

Many closures have been announced for Monday because of this.

This week we have some messy weather across the state. However, at this time it looks like the areas most impacted will be southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

With that said, we still hold a chance for a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

For Monday morning, it looks like Tulsa County may be most impacted by sleet, with freezing rain being more of a concern for southeast Oklahoma.

While sleet is an annoyance, it is a little easier to travel on than freezing rain, which causes a sheet of ice. Sleet will bounce off the ground more.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday stay in the mid 20s.

For Tuesday, right now it looks like we may see more freezing rain move through in the morning. This could impact travel a bit more.

It will move through with the possibility of some change over to snowfall.

By Wednesday, we start to see a better chance for a wintry mix, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will start to get back above freezing.

Bottom line with the forecast this week is that you can expect cold temperatures and wintry weather. As of now, it looks like most of the moisture will move in Wednesday and Thursday as a wintry mix.