Once again a hot day is expected: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the latest forecast

Today will be hot once again with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 90s. Winds will remain light from the south. There may be a few passing clouds, but overall it will just be another hotter-than-average day.

Overnight we will drop down into the 70s with party cloudy to mostly clear skies.

For the week, we will continue to see very hot temperatures. Highs will continue to stay in the 90s and even in the low 100s.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

