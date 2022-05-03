There is one question I have continually been asked by readers: "Is this the windiest April on record?"

Well, on the surface it sure seems like it, doesn’t it? Many of you have told me stories of your busted golf game or the difficulty driving in high wind gusts and, of course, the impact it has had on spreading pollen and allergens.

The numbers are in, and, yes, we have set records, at least when it comes to average wind speeds.

In the 28 years that the Oklahoma Mesonet has been collecting data, this April set the record for both statewide average wind speed and maximum wind speed. The average wind speed this month finished out at 12.2 mph, and the maximum wind speed was 22.9 mph.

Previous top wind speeds clocked in during 1996’s 12 mph and 2011’s 22.5 mph, respectively.

Fourteen days this past month clocked wind gusts of at least 50 mph in the state, and nine days topped off at least 60-mph gusts. The two winners were Tipton (far southwestern Oklahoma) and Slapout (in the Panhandle), which shared the highest wind gusts at 74 mph on April 5 and April 22.

From 1970 to 2022, January averaged a wind speed of 9.6 mph, February averaged 10.1 mph, March averaged 11.1 mph and April averaged 11.4 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

This year alone, our winds averaged 8.9 mph in January, 10.7 mph in February, 10.6 mph in March and 12.5 mph in April. This made February and April of 2022 windier than average.

Other interesting numbers coming out of the monthly summary from Gary McManus, Oklahoma's state climatologist, were about rain. When it came to rainfall this past month, Interstate 44 became a dividing line.

The area southeast of the interstate was on the higher end of moisture this month, while the northwestern quadrant of the state remained dry. The statewide average for the month was 2.7 inches.

Of the Mesonet’s 120 sites, Mount Herman (far southeastern Oklahoma) led in rainfall totals with 8.98 inches for the month, while the town of Erick (far central-western) remained moisture-starved with only a tenth of an inch in accumulation.

Since the start of the year, Oklahoma finished out at 7.69 inches of total accumulation, making it the 42nd driest start to the year on record and 1.94 inches below normal.

Also in the report, McManus said the statewide average temperature was 61 degrees — 1.5 degrees above normal. The higher-than-normal average was due to a very warm string of days this past month, where temperatures soared into the 90s on 11 days this month.

These hot temperatures were out in western Oklahoma, where a triple-digit temperature was recorded on April 29 in Altus, making it the first 100-degree-plus day of the year in the state.

The extremes continue with low temperatures, as well. The town of Eva (in the Panhandle) dropped to a bone-chilling 16 degrees on April 14, for the lowest-recorded temperature.

And then there was the drought-plagued western half of the state. Unfortunately, the level of drought — extreme and exceptional — increased from 34% to 39%, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, the coverage decreased from 76% to 65% of the state.

The good news is that there is hope heading into the month of May.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook shows above-average temperatures and precipitation, at least for the eastern two-thirds of the state, which will help with drought conditions in all but the Panhandle.

