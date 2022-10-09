 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

