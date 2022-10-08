Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.