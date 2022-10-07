Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.