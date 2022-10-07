 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert