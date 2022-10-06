 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

