Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.