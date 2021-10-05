Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
