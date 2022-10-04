 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

