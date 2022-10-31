 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

