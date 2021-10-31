This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
