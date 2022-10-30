 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

