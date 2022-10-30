Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
