Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

