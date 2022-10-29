For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and …
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
There is a chance for a few showers today, but it looks like most of that rainfall will remain to our south. We are watching an upper-level lo…
On nights where clouds are present, they act like a blanket or barrier between the earth and space.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.
Today there is a slight chance for seeing a few scattered showers. They will be light if they occur. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies …
Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees — so warmer than Tuesday.