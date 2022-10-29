 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

