Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
