For the drive home in Tulsa: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and …
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
There is a chance for a few showers today, but it looks like most of that rainfall will remain to our south. We are watching an upper-level lo…
On nights where clouds are present, they act like a blanket or barrier between the earth and space.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.
Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees — so warmer than Tuesday.
The day will start off cool and sunny, but will warm into the low 70s with increasing clouds. There may be a few stray showers late in the eve…