For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Tul…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 …