Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.