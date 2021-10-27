This evening in Tulsa: Showers in the evening, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
