Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

