Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm later in the night. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.