For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to a master gardener and chemist, who said: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture."
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.
