 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert