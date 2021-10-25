Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
